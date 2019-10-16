Dr. David Raskas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Raskas, MD
Overview
Dr. David Raskas, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
Dr. Raskas works at
Locations
Injury Specialists10435 Clayton Rd Ste 120, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 995-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raskas performed much needed spinal fusion on my lower back, S1-L4-L5. The two part, somewhat invasive went without a hitch. 13 months later my lower back and sciatic nerve pain are gone and scaring is minimal. I can't say enough about him and his team. I received awesome aftercare and on more than one occasion was able to reach them late at night. I highly recommend him, his staff and the wonderful people at Frontenac Surgery Center!
About Dr. David Raskas, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1073502977
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raskas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raskas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.