Dr. David Rashduni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rashduni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Rashduni works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale10101 N 95 St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions
Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale10117 N 92nd St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 747-6532
Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale36800 N Sidewinder Rd Unit A4, Carefree, AZ 85377 Directions (480) 747-6532
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rashduni and the entire team at Cardiovascular Institute Scottsdale are top notch and the epitome of Professionalism.
About Dr. David Rashduni, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1194704650
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferosn U Hosp
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashduni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashduni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashduni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashduni has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashduni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rashduni speaks Armenian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashduni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashduni.
