Dr. David Raphael, MD
Dr. David Raphael, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.
Limited To Official County Duties Only2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez, CA 94553 Directions (925) 370-5000
Los Medanos Community Hosp Clinical2311 Loveridge Rd, Pittsburg, CA 94565 Directions (925) 370-5000
West County Health Center Pharmacy13601 San Pablo Ave, San Pablo, CA 94806 Directions (800) 495-8885
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1366564486
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
