Dr. David Rapaport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rapaport, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
David P. Rapaport, MD, FACS & Coolspa (Flatiron)103 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 249-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rapaport?
Rest assured that you are in the hands of a competent and highly trained surgeon. I felt it would only be right to share my positive experience & give the same advantage to anyone who may be considering a surgical procedure with Dr. Rapaport. The entire practice is very professional. His staff was kind & considerate. They were always accessible & competent in answering any questions I had. In fact, the office was extremely accommodating & kind due to a personal issue I had right before my procedure. Dr. Rapaport is the only plastic surgeon I would ever use. He is detailed & thoughtful about accomplishing exactly what will fit your lifestyle. I appreciated his conservative approach & his vast experience makes him stand out in his field. My procedure went smoothly & the results were exactly what I hoped for. My results are natural looking & beyond all my expectations! I have absolutely no regrets in choosing Dr. Rapaport for my breast surgery & I have no hesitation in recommending him as a plastic surgeon. Dr. Rapaport surpassed all of my expectations. He is no average plastic surgeon. I couldn't be more pleased.
About Dr. David Rapaport, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1134271521
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- New York University Medical Center Institute Of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
- Beth Israel Hosp Boston-Harvard Med Sch
- Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
