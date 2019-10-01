Overview

Dr. David Ranz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Ranz works at Stones River Eye Center in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.