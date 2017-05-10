Overview

Dr. David Rankine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Homer, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Central Peninsula General Hospital and South Peninsula Hospital.



Dr. Rankine works at South Peninsula Hospital- Homer Medical Center in Homer, AK with other offices in Chattanooga, TN and Soldotna, AK. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vitamin B Deficiency and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.