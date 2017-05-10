Dr. Rankine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Rankine, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rankine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Homer, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Central Peninsula General Hospital and South Peninsula Hospital.
Dr. Rankine works at
Locations
1
South Peninsula Hospital4300 Bartlett St, Homer, AK 99603 Directions (907) 235-7200
2
Hamilton County Neurology PC979 E 3rd St Ste 1210, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4261
3
Central Peninsula Neurology Clinic262 N Binkley St, Soldotna, AK 99669 Directions (907) 714-4090
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Peninsula General Hospital
- South Peninsula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. would not see anyone else.
About Dr. David Rankine, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851349989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rankine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rankine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rankine works at
Dr. Rankine has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vitamin B Deficiency and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rankine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rankine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rankine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.