Dr. David Rankin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Rankin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State University School Of Medicine

Dr. Rankin works at Aqua Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Office
    2322 E Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 564-3832
  2. 2
    Aqua Plastic Surgery
    641 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 776-2830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Hidradenitis
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Hidradenitis

Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Hidradenitis
Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction)
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 28, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Rankin, I suffered with (BII) Breath Implant Illness Symptoms for many years and as I research Doctors that would perform Explant- Removal of Implants, finding Dr. Rankin was a God send and very highly-skilled, my explant surgery was on February 19th and I am very satisfied with the outcome of this surgery that Dr. Rankin performed on me. Dr. Rankin is the best surgeon that I have ever had.
    Mari — Feb 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Rankin, MD
    About Dr. David Rankin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1770559346
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • University of Michigan
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rankin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

