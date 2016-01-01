Dr. David Randolph, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Randolph, DMD
Overview
Dr. David Randolph, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake City, FL.

Locations
Randolph David F DMD1779 SW Barnett Way Ste 101, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 243-9927
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Randolph, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1881715795
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randolph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Randolph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randolph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.