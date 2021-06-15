Dr. David Randall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Randall, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Randall, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Randall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NorthShore Neurological Institute2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-2570
-
2
Cole D Lundquist MD Sc1875 Dempster St Ste 660, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (773) 413-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Randall?
Dr David Randall is the pinnacle of neurological care. Dr Randall is extremely thorough in every appointment and takes the time to answer every question fully. Dr Randall is highly respected by others that we personally know in the medical field.
About Dr. David Randall, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568521441
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
- Nwstn University Feinberg School Med
- Wilson Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randall works at
Dr. Randall has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Essential Tremor and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Randall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.