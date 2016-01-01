See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bethlehem, PA
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. David Ramski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. 

Dr. Ramski works at Saint Lukes Hospital Neonatology in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Stroudsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Luke's Hospital
    801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 (484) 526-1735
    St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Stroudsburg
    200 St Lukes Ln, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 (484) 526-1735
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
  St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  St. Luke's Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Ankle Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Replacement
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Nerve Block
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Ramski, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1528474061
