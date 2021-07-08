Dr. David Ramshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ramshaw, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ramshaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
Volusia Division NFS1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 250, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-0250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Select Specialty Hospital-daytona Beach301 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 231-3470
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramshaw performed a Mastectomy on me this year. He is an excellent surgeon with 30years experience. He was very thorough, ordered all the appropriate screenings, tests, MRIS, XRAYS, Ultra sounds,, etc. I was very satisfied with him. He was consistently caring, kind, and interested in helping me in every way. He answered all my questions with complete explanations. Thank you Dr. Ramshaw.
About Dr. David Ramshaw, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramshaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramshaw has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramshaw.
