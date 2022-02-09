Overview

Dr. David Ramsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Ramsey works at Spindel Eye Associates in Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Hemorrhage and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.