Overview

Dr. David Ramsey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ramsey works at The Neurologic And Spine Institute in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.