Dr. Raminski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Raminski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Raminski, DO is an Urology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Daniel A Pacella DO PC16522 106th Ct, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 590-8765Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raminski?
I was very uncomfortable about going to see a male doctor. I was referred by my GP Who I have great confidence in. I was so impressed with how Friendly and Comfortable the office personnel treated me. I literally was turning beet red in the face out of nerves to meet the doctor. Once meeting him and seeing how calm and respectful he was I was at ease. I wouldn’t hesitate to go back to him.. He resolved my issue. Thank you Dr. Raminski.
About Dr. David Raminski, DO
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1659399970
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raminski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raminski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
