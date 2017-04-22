Dr. David Ramig, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ramig, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Ramig, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Ramig works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Orthopedics2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 160, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 312-1661
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He fixed both of my feet and has done work on my wife's feet. He's a great doctor!
About Dr. David Ramig, DPM
- Podiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramig has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.