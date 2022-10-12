Dr. David Rahni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rahni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rahni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Rahni works at
Locations
1
Affiliates In Gastroenterology101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 833-1599
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rahni is excellent! He is always attentive. He makes his patient feel comfortable. Even the very first time I met him, he already gave me a very positive impression.
About Dr. David Rahni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Rhode Island Hospital
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Massachusetts)
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahni has seen patients for Non-Neonatal Jaundice, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahni speaks Persian.
