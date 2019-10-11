Dr. Raezer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Raezer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Raezer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Darby, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1501 Lansdowne Ave Ste 301, Darby, PA 19023 Directions (610) 534-6100
Usurg Associates Inc.1999 Sproul Rd Ste 12, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 534-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
God Bless this wonderful man and Doctor. So awesome, caring, brilliant and I'm urinating today because of this great surgeon. He found and operated and solved what no other doctor did. All the best to this man. How can he be thanked? With tons of appreciation.
About Dr. David Raezer, MD
- Urology
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
