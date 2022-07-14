Dr. David Radvinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radvinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Radvinsky, MD
Overview
Dr. David Radvinsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Teaneck office741 Teaneck Rd Ste B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-2888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Westwood office261 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 833-2888
Oakland office9 Post Rd Ste M7, Oakland, NJ 07436 Directions (201) 833-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Radvinsky saved my life when I entered the er with a perforated appendix.
About Dr. David Radvinsky, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1003107178
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship Lutheran Medical Center-Brooklyn
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ
- Franklin and Marshall
- General Surgery
