Dr. David Radvinsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Radvinsky, MD

General Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Radvinsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Radvinsky works at Heritage Surgical Group in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Westwood, NJ and Oakland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Teaneck office
    741 Teaneck Rd Ste B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-2888
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Westwood office
    261 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-2888
  3. 3
    Oakland office
    9 Post Rd Ste M7, Oakland, NJ 07436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-2888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Radvinsky, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003107178
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship Lutheran Medical Center-Brooklyn
Fellowship
Residency
  • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • University of Florida
Internship
Medical Education
  • New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Franklin and Marshall
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Radvinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radvinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Radvinsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Radvinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Radvinsky has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radvinsky on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Radvinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radvinsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radvinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radvinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

