Dr. David Radin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Radin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Radin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Radin works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine of Stamford27 Oak St, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 359-4888
-
2
Alan Weisel MD PC47 Oak St, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 325-8529
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Radin?
I have been a patient of Dr. Radin's for almost 20 years. First of all your appointment is ALWAYS ON TIME. I mentioned this to him once, that not ever waiting in a Doctor's office was unusual. His answer " I understand that your time is just as valuable to you as mine is to me." That sums up Dr. Radin. In addition, he is considerate, thoughful and thorough as well as wicked smart. I trust his judgement He conducts his practice the way it used to be. He has a small office with a staff that knows who you are and very personable. If you ask Dr. Radin a question, be ready for a long thorough answer. I have never left his office wondering about any issue concerning my health.
About Dr. David Radin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1225076193
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Radin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radin works at
Dr. Radin speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Radin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.