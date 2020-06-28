See All General Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. David Rader, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. David Rader, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Rader works at DAVID L. RADER, M.D., P.C. in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David L. Rader M.d.p.c.
    833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 202, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 933-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 28, 2020
    Dr. Rader did my thyroidectomy and did a fabulous job. His entire staff is great to work with.
    Erika — Jun 28, 2020
    About Dr. David Rader, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033108436
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rader works at DAVID L. RADER, M.D., P.C. in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Rader’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

