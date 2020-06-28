Dr. David Rader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rader, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
David L. Rader M.d.p.c.833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 202, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-8150
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
Dr. Rader did my thyroidectomy and did a fabulous job. His entire staff is great to work with.
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Auburn University
Dr. Rader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.