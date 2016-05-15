Overview

Dr. David Racher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Racher works at Neuro Science Consultants LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Vertigo and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.