Dr. David Rabaja, DO
Overview
Dr. David Rabaja, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Rabaja works at
Locations
Orlando Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA5830 LAKE UNDERHILL RD, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 658-0228
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 150, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 971-3337
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rabaja had an idea from day one what my issue was, and had me go through the proper test first to rule out other smaller conditions that we certainly could have hoped for. He is very well trained and I can not thank him enough for his expertise and care.
About Dr. David Rabaja, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
