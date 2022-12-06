See All Ophthalmologists in Albany, NY
Dr. David Rabady, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Rabady, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.

Dr. Rabady works at Ophthalmic Consultants Of The Capital Region in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY, Schenectady, NY, Castleton on Hudson, NY and Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region
    3 Atrium Dr Ste 100, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 438-5273
  2. 2
    Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region
    2222 6TH AVE, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 274-3123
  3. 3
    Schenectady Office
    670 Franklin St Ste 101, Schenectady, NY 12305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 370-0066
  4. 4
    Schodack Office
    2500 Pond Vw Ste 101, Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 383-8589
  5. 5
    Clifton Park Office
    10 Maxwell Dr, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 383-8589

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital
  • St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    Marcy Hausman — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Rabady, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871754846
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rabady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rabady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabady has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

