Dr. David Rabady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rabady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rabady, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Rabady works at
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region3 Atrium Dr Ste 100, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 438-5273
-
2
Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region2222 6TH AVE, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 274-3123
-
3
Schenectady Office670 Franklin St Ste 101, Schenectady, NY 12305 Directions (518) 370-0066
-
4
Schodack Office2500 Pond Vw Ste 101, Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033 Directions (518) 383-8589
-
5
Clifton Park Office10 Maxwell Dr, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 383-8589
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabady?
I feel very fortunate to have Dr. Rabady as my surgeon when my retina and macula were detached. I truly believe he saved my eyesight. He is caring and I never feel rushed during my checkups. I really appreciate that he answers all my questions and addresses my concerns. He understands my fear of something else happening and acknowledges it while being very kind. I would highly recommend him for all related retina issues. I wish all doctors were as wonderful.
About Dr. David Rabady, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1871754846
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Albany Med Coll
- State University of New York
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabady works at
Dr. Rabady has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rabady speaks Arabic and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.