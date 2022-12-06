Overview

Dr. David Rabady, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Rabady works at Ophthalmic Consultants Of The Capital Region in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY, Schenectady, NY, Castleton on Hudson, NY and Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.