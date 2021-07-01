Dr. David Raab, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Raab, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Raab, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They completed their residency with Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Raab works at
Locations
Premier Orthopaedics300 Springhouse Dr Ste 300, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 644-6900
Premier At Exton Surgery Center LLC491 John Young Way Ste 100, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 644-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, friendly, text time, on time.
About Dr. David Raab, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1245216902
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- University of Arizona
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raab works at
Dr. Raab has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Raab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.