Dr. David Quinn, MD
Overview
Dr. David Quinn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Capital Region Orthopaedics1367 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Quinn was recommended to me by my PC due to severe pain in my thumbs! I went to see Dr Quinn and he explained in detail what was wrong with my thumbs and after having surgery I can say that I am very happy to be able to use my thumbs again!! Dr Quinn listens to you, explains to you a plan to help you get better and asks if you have any questions and if you do he will spend the time answering them for you! I would recommend Dr David Quinn to my family and friends!!!
About Dr. David Quinn, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1548277015
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hlth Ctr Pittsburgh-Allegheny Genl
- Univ Hlth Ctr of Pittsburgh
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.