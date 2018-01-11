Dr. David Quell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Quell, MD
Overview
Dr. David Quell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Quell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Meridian Medical Associates2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-2121
-
2
DuPage Medical Group - Official333 N Hammes Ave Ste 100, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quell?
Dr Quell has delivered 2 of my children. He is knowledgeable, compassionate and take the time for his patients. I would definitely recommend him to others.
About Dr. David Quell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1891729703
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quell works at
Dr. Quell has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Quell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.