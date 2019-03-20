Dr. David Purselle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purselle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Purselle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Purselle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Purselle works at
Locations
Georgia Psychiatric Consultants235 E Ponce de Leon Ave Ste 120, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (770) 962-7508
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is kind, listens well and inspires the patient.
About Dr. David Purselle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1356384135
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Vanderbilt University
