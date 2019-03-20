Overview

Dr. David Purselle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Purselle works at Georgia Psychiatric Consultants in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.