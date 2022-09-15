Overview

Dr. David Prybyla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Prybyla works at Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.