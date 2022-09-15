See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Chelmsford, MA
Dr. David Prybyla, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Prybyla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Dr. Prybyla works at Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Surgical Associates
    14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lowell General Hospital
  • Portsmouth Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 15, 2022
    had my hip replaced by Dr. Prybyla. pain and discomfort disappeared . Dr was excellent. Best around
    james raras — Sep 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Prybyla, MD
    About Dr. David Prybyla, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Khmer
    NPI Number
    • 1104864495
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Baptist Hospital
    Residency
    • Umass Memorial Med Center
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Prybyla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prybyla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prybyla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prybyla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prybyla works at Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. View the full address on Dr. Prybyla’s profile.

    Dr. Prybyla has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prybyla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Prybyla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prybyla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prybyla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prybyla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

