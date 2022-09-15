Dr. David Prybyla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prybyla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Prybyla, MD
Overview
Dr. David Prybyla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Locations
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 454-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
had my hip replaced by Dr. Prybyla. pain and discomfort disappeared . Dr was excellent. Best around
About Dr. David Prybyla, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Khmer
- 1104864495
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prybyla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prybyla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prybyla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prybyla has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prybyla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prybyla speaks Khmer.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Prybyla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prybyla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prybyla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prybyla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.