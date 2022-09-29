Dr. David Provenzano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Provenzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Provenzano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Provenzano, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Locations
Pain Diagnostics & Interventional Care LLC301 Ohio River Blvd Ste 203, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 221-7640
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen by the staff in a timely manner. Everyone was very friendly and professional. Physicians assistant did a preliminary question and answer session asking about symptoms and concerns. Doctor Provenzano came into exam room and also went over symptoms, explained options and devised a plan of treatment. He answered all questions in detail and made me feel pretty confident a non invasive procedure would work. One month after the procedure I am pain free and am thankful to the doctor and his staff for returning me to a more productive and normal lifestyle.
About Dr. David Provenzano, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790796233
Education & Certifications
- Dart-Hitchcock Mc
- Western Pa Hosp
- Thomas Jeff Hosp
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Colgate University
- Pain Medicine
