Dr. David Provenzano, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (119)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Provenzano, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Dr. Provenzano works at Pain Diagnostics and Interventional Care in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain Diagnostics & Interventional Care LLC
    301 Ohio River Blvd Ste 203, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 221-7640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Sep 29, 2022
    I was seen by the staff in a timely manner. Everyone was very friendly and professional. Physicians assistant did a preliminary question and answer session asking about symptoms and concerns. Doctor Provenzano came into exam room and also went over symptoms, explained options and devised a plan of treatment. He answered all questions in detail and made me feel pretty confident a non invasive procedure would work. One month after the procedure I am pain free and am thankful to the doctor and his staff for returning me to a more productive and normal lifestyle.
    Clyde Tracanna — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. David Provenzano, MD

    Pain Medicine
    24 years of experience
    English
    1790796233
    Education & Certifications

    Dart-Hitchcock Mc
    Western Pa Hosp
    Thomas Jeff Hosp
    University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Colgate University
    Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Provenzano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Provenzano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Provenzano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Provenzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Provenzano works at Pain Diagnostics and Interventional Care in Sewickley, PA. View the full address on Dr. Provenzano’s profile.

    Dr. Provenzano has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Provenzano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Provenzano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Provenzano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Provenzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Provenzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

