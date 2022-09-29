Overview

Dr. David Provenzano, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Provenzano works at Pain Diagnostics and Interventional Care in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.