Dr. David Prothro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franklin County Memorial Hospital, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Phillips County Health Systems and Smith County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Prothro works at Triangle Family Medicine in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.