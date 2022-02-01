Dr. David Prokai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prokai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Prokai, MD
Dr. David Prokai, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Austin, TX.
Aspire Fertility911 W 38th St Ste 402, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 817-2186Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Such a great Doctor! Helped me feel comfortable in every appointment and was thorough in the treatment plan explanation. Highly recommend him!
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
Dr. Prokai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prokai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prokai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prokai.
