Dr. David Pritchard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Pritchard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Neurology Clinic PC8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 500, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 747-1111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Dr. Pritchard is the one doctor my husband actually trusts. My husband can be very stubborn about not going to the doctor nor following doctors recommendations. However, Dr. Pritchard has excellent bedside manner and communicates with my husband in a way that he understands. To my surprise, my husband has been diligent to follow doctors orders and is showing improvement in his symptoms. I am so thankful we were referred to Dr. Pritchard after not have any success with the other 2 doctors we were sent to. I highly recommend Dr. Pritchard. He truly cares and takes time to listen and communicate.
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1871713537
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Neurology
Dr. Pritchard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritchard works at
Dr. Pritchard has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.