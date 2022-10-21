Overview

Dr. David Pritchard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Pritchard works at Neurology Clinic in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.