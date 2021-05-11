Dr. David Prieskorn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieskorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Prieskorn, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Prieskorn, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Orthopedic Surgery Specialists Pllc25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 275, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 381-5777Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I found Dr. Prieskorn online, he was very close by and I lacked an Orthopedic contact. The reviews online were hit or miss but nothing related to the Doctor's skills. I "took" a chance and am very happy to say he and his staff were very professional AND competent. The surgery went well, Dr. Prieskorn was very thorough in helping me understand the options and the very engergetic and polite staff made the journey even better. I am happy I moved forward with Dr. Prieskorn and would be happy to refer any contacts (friends, family, strangers) to Dr. Prieskorn.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1114922523
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Prieskorn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prieskorn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prieskorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prieskorn works at
Dr. Prieskorn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prieskorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieskorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieskorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prieskorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prieskorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.