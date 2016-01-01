Overview

Dr. David Price, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Price works at DAVID W PRICE MD in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.