Dr. David Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Price, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama, School of Medicine Birmingham and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
Pardee Surgical Associates805 6th Ave W Ste 100, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Directions (828) 693-7230
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had hernia surgery with Dr. Price and his team. They were friendly, kind, professional and knowledgeable. I couldn’t imagine a better experience. I wish I could rate higher than 5 stars!
About Dr. David Price, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1710984166
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Medical Center
- University of Alabama, School of Medicine Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Mesenteric Lymphadenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.