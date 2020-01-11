Dr. David Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Price, MD
Overview
Dr. David Price, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Locations
1
Cumberland Surgical Pllc273 Dover Rd, Clarksville, TN 37042 Directions (931) 503-9007
2
Tennova Healthcare-clarksville651 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 503-9007
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am sure if you call Dr. Price's office his assistant would be happy to explain why your case needed a surgical biopsy vs. a Steriotactic biopsy. All breast lumps and cancers are not the same. Therefore maybe there is just a misunderstanding on why he chose a surgical biopsy over a Steriotactic biopsy.
About Dr. David Price, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.