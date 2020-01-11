Overview

Dr. David Price, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Price works at Two Rivers Surgical Associates in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.