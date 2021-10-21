Dr. Prewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Prewitt, MD
Overview
Dr. David Prewitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Locations
Legacy Heart Center6601 PRESTON RD, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 326-3400
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Group-mckinney5236 W University Dr Ste 4100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-6300
Baylor Scott and White Legacy Heart Center9990 Dallas Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 800-6300
Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 205, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Prewitt following an abnormal EKG during pre-op for lumbar surgery. He performed another EKG (also abnormal) and a Cardio PET Stress Test (also abnormal). Dr. Prewitt had requested rush procedure on this very heavily scheduled and utilized machine in order that I might meet the deadline for the back surgery scheduled two days later. Referred to Heart Hospital for angiogram by Dr. Sayfo, of the same practice. Results indicated arterial blockage requiring quadruple bypass by Dr. Justin Schaeffer at BSW Legacy Heart Hospital Plano. Outstanding results, treatment and care during four day hospitalization. Two years of followup care by Dr. Prewitt and his staff at BSW Legacy Heart Center Plano. Dr. Prewitt is professional, caring and compassionate. He seeks my input and explains treatment guidelines and answers any questions. I was fortunate that I did not experience a cardio event or any symptoms as a result of the severe blockage prior to the discovery by Dr. Prewitt.
About Dr. David Prewitt, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1871580316
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prewitt has seen patients for Heart Disease, Syncope and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Prewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.