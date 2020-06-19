Overview

Dr. David Pratt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Pratt works at Pratt Plastic Surgery in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.