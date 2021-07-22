Dr. David Prall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Prall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Prall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Metro Urology6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 999-6830
-
2
Metro Urology360 Sherman St Ste 450, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 999-6800
-
3
Vibrant Health Family Clinics1687 E Division St, River Falls, WI 54022 Directions (715) 425-6701
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Timely, efficient, informative, friendly
About Dr. David Prall, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1356549638
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prall has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Prall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.