Overview

Dr. David Powers, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Hood Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Powers works at Kidney & Hypertension Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.