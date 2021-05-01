See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. David Powell, MD

Dermatology
5 (491)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Powell, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Powell works at Suzanne Bruce and Associates, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Suzanne Bruce & Associates
    1900 Saint James Pl, Houston, TX 77056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 850-0240
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pigmented Lesions Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 491 ratings
    Patient Ratings (491)
    5 Star
    (464)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 01, 2021
    I have gone to Doctor Powell for years for both dermatological issues and cosmetic work. I have always found that he takes the time to listen to your needs and provides excellent service to address them. I would be hard pressed to go to anyone else for my dermatology needs and non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
    Sharon Reed Metz — May 01, 2021
    About Dr. David Powell, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295701456
    Education & Certifications

    • Portsmouth Naval Hospital
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • University Of Maryland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Powell works at Suzanne Bruce and Associates, PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Powell’s profile.

    Dr. Powell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    491 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

