Dr. David Pound, MD
Overview
Dr. David Pound, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Pound works at
Locations
-
1
Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-2955
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pound takes extra time to explain all treatment options. A kind,gentle family doctor attitude but has the information on new study's and treatment plans for HepC and bowel desease.
About Dr. David Pound, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1760488563
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pound has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pound accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pound has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
