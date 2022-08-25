Overview

Dr. David Potts, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Potts works at Lake County Dental Care in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.