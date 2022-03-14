Overview

Dr. David Porudominsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Porudominsky works at South Florida Surgical Specialists - Margate in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.