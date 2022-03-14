Dr. David Porudominsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porudominsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Porudominsky, MD
Dr. David Porudominsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Margate2825 N State Road 7 Ste 300, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 975-0350
South Florida Surgical Specialists - Margate7421 N Univ Dr, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 975-0350
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Porudominsky and his staff are very caring and professional. I have total trust in him, and any diagnosis and treatment plans he decides are best when needed. The bottom line is, Dr. Porudominsky makes me feel comfortable because I feel that he truly cares by taking the time to answer my questions and listen to my concerns.
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1013993500
- City of Hope
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- SUNY Stony Brook
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Peruvian University
Dr. Porudominsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porudominsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porudominsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porudominsky speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Porudominsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porudominsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porudominsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porudominsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.