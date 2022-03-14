See All General Surgeons in Margate, FL
Dr. David Porudominsky, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Porudominsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Porudominsky works at South Florida Surgical Specialists - Margate in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Margate
    2825 N State Road 7 Ste 300, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 975-0350
  2. 2
    South Florida Surgical Specialists - Margate
    7421 N Univ Dr, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 975-0350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chordoma
Breast Lump
Gallstones
Treatment frequency



Chordoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Tumor Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 14, 2022
    Dr. Porudominsky and his staff are very caring and professional. I have total trust in him, and any diagnosis and treatment plans he decides are best when needed. The bottom line is, Dr. Porudominsky makes me feel comfortable because I feel that he truly cares by taking the time to answer my questions and listen to my concerns.
    S Leary — Mar 14, 2022
    About Dr. David Porudominsky, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013993500
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City of Hope
    Residency
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    Internship
    • SUNY Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Peruvian University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Porudominsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porudominsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porudominsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porudominsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Porudominsky works at South Florida Surgical Specialists - Margate in Margate, FL. View the full address on Dr. Porudominsky’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Porudominsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porudominsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porudominsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porudominsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

