Overview

Dr. David Porter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School (now UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Porter works at Progressive Spine And Orthopaedics in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

