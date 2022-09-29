Dr. Port has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Port, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Port, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Port works at
Martin Hurwitz MD PC124 E 84th St Apt 3A, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 535-5035
I first went to Dr. Port because I was suffering from a severe depression. I didn't want to take medication, but he said it was necessary. The very first medication he prescribed worked and my depression left after a month. I continued with him and find him to be an extremely perceptive, wise and prudent psychiatrist, who is excellent in providing talk therapy. After seeing him once or twice a week for a few years, when he thought I was ready, he told me to come back in a month, then 3 months, and then 6 months to check my blood pressure, etc. since I needed to continue the medication. I am so very grateful to him.
