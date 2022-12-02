Dr. David Poon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Poon, MD
Overview
Dr. David Poon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Poon works at
Locations
-
1
Hauppauge Office600 Northern Blvd Ste 216, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (631) 234-5666Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poon?
Dr was thorough, highly knowledgeable and explained my condition. He was professional and friendly and a pleasure. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Poon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1376861864
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poon works at
Dr. Poon has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Poon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.