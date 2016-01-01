Dr. David Polston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Polston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Polston, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Polston works at
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Kettering Health Dayton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Polston, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1518993922
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Mayo Clinic
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polston works at
Dr. Polston has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Vertigo and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Polston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polston.
