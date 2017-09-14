Dr. David Polsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Polsky, MD
Dr. David Polsky, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
NYU Dermatologic Associates222 E 41st St Fl 16, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-5889
Dr Polsky is a wonderful doctor! I have been seeing him for a couple of years every 6 months. He is very thorough and is very caring. He is very knowledgeable and I highly recommend him to anyone.
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205825247
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Polsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Polsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polsky.
