Dr. David Pollifrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollifrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pollifrone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Pollifrone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Pollifrone works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Indiana Urology PC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-6667
-
2
Lutheran Hospital Women's Imaging Suite Lutheran Medical Park7900 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-6667
-
3
Northeast Indiana Urology PC10307 DuPont Circle Dr W Ste B, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-6667
-
4
Dekalb Medical Arts Building1316 E 7th St, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 436-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Community Memorial Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Encore
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollifrone?
Great doctor and surgery doctor did a penile implant on me great job
About Dr. David Pollifrone, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1215901574
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hosps
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollifrone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollifrone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollifrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollifrone works at
Dr. Pollifrone has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollifrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollifrone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollifrone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollifrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollifrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.